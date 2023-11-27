SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2023
For the second straight year, Epicor earned a leader ranking for its Industry ERP Cloud, a portfolio of industry-specific cloud ERP solutions designed to help customers optimize their businesses and get the edge in crowded markets.
In the report, Nucleus Research highlighted that small- and medium-sized businesses value the efficiency of the Epicor solution that “unifies diverse capabilities like finance, supply chain management, planning, CRM, product management, project management, business intelligence, and analytics into a single integrated system.” Epicor also stood out for its low-code/no code functionality and flexible add-ons to serve the unique needs of each customer.
