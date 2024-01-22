The ecommerce industry is hugely important to India, and opportunities abound for existing and new players alike. But amid such a competitive landscape, it’s crucial for ecommerce organisations to deliver the best possible digital experiences to those making purchases online.

The State of Ecommerce in India report provides insights into the current state of the market, as well as identifying opportunities to improve online shopping experiences. The report defines online shopping as the purchase of clothing, groceries, and household items. It’s based on a third-party survey conducted in June 2023 by YouGov of 2,008 consumers who use the internet for online shopping in India.