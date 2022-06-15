Storage-as-a-Service Improves Business Strategy
Rather than focusing on purchasing assets, features, and functions, enterprises are pivoting to focus on outcomes. They are also prioritizing solutions that allow them to offload lower value, highly repetitive tasks to vendors and partners.
Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) enables timely access to and consumption of innovative infrastructure technologies to support digital business models. It also aligns technology adoption and IT operational governance with business outcomes.
