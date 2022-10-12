Struggling To Securely Keep Up With Digital Acceleration

In today’s digital economy, businesses must move fast, rapidly adapting to changes. Increasingly, this means adopting the latest technologies to maintain optimal user experience across a hybrid network and mobile workforce.

The resulting complexity organizations are undergoing has created a perfect storm for cybersecurity. To survive, they must address the significant complexity and risks accompanying their rapidly expanding-and highly dynamic-attack surface.

But for far too many organizations, their approach to security has not kept up with development elsewhere across their network. And unfortunately, legacy security systems are simply unable to keep up with today’s business mandate to maintain high performance and optimal user experience while simplifying operational management.

