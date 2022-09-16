Sustainable to the Core Make your Organisation More Sustainable – Starting with your IT

They say that the best time to plant a tree was 40 years ago, but the second best time is today.

Sustainability may be for the future but change is for now. 2020 marked the beginning of the decade in which we must act on some of the most pressing challenges facing our people, our economy, and our planet. The delayed response to climate change has had an enormous effect on the natural world. Growing populations and increased urbanisation have changed the ways we live and work. And our use of technology has raised tough questions about our role in – and responsibility for – the future of work and the world.

You might be wondering how your organisation fits in to this new way of living. At Citrix, we’ve been wondering the same ourselves. Read on to discover how we can help your organisation work more sustainably.