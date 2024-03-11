The AI Philosophy Powering Digital Resilience
3 AI Strategies for Cybersecurity and Observability
As organizations embrace dispersed architecture, grapple with an evolving threat landscape and heavily rely on digital systems, AI steps in as a promising solution to control IT chaos.
But without clear guardrails that address data privacy and security concerns, we must determine how to build AI models that will deliver value at massive scale. Navigating these uncharted waters requires a compass: a philosophy for building AI responsibly and thoughtfully.
Delve into 3 strategies that form Splunk’s AI philosophy and learn:
- Why AI is a non-negotiable when it comes to building digital resilience
- How AI will impact not just security and observability, but modern life, in the short and long term
- Why AI can never truly replace human decision-making
- How we plan to bring our philosophy to life and incorporate AI into Splunk’s future product strategy
Subscribe to the Innovation Insider Newsletter
Catch up on the latest tech innovations that are changing the world, including IoT, 5G, the latest about phones, security, smart cities, AI, robotics, and more. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays