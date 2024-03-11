The AI Philosophy Powering Digital Resilience

3 AI Strategies for Cybersecurity and Observability

As organizations embrace dispersed architecture, grapple with an evolving threat landscape and heavily rely on digital systems, AI steps in as a promising solution to control IT chaos.

But without clear guardrails that address data privacy and security concerns, we must determine how to build AI models that will deliver value at massive scale. Navigating these uncharted waters requires a compass: a philosophy for building AI responsibly and thoughtfully.

Delve into 3 strategies that form Splunk’s AI philosophy and learn:

Why AI is a non-negotiable when it comes to building digital resilience

How AI will impact not just security and observability, but modern life, in the short and long term

Why AI can never truly replace human decision-making

How we plan to bring our philosophy to life and incorporate AI into Splunk’s future product strategy