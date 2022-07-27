The Business Value of Dell Technologies APEX as-a-Service Solutions

IDC interviewed organizations that have deployed significant workloads on Dell Technologies APEX as-a-service hyperconverged, storage, and data protection solutions that are powered by Intel hardware (Dell Technologies APEX) about their experiences.

Interviewed Dell Technologies customers reported using APEX to not only establish more efficient and cost-effective IT environments but also ensure that they can adjust to and match changing business needs.

Recent IDC surveys reveal the new priorities for businesses as they incorporate the lessons learned from the pandemic into strategic business goals. IDC conducted a worldwide survey in May 2021 and asked respondents to describe the organization’s view on the priority of digital infrastructure resiliency investments over the next two years, as it relates to ensuring the long-term resilience and success of the business.

Of those surveyed, 71% rated digital infrastructure resiliency investments as a priority or a top priority technology investment.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®