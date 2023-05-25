The Essential Guide to Cloud Email Security

As organisations have migrated to cloud-based infrastructure and office platforms like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, they’ve seen clear benefits: easier collaboration, greater agility, and lower costs and maintenance related to infrastructure. But for most organisations, the challenge of determining how to keep data protected and employees safe from attacks in a cloud-based environment remains unsolved.

Still today, email remains the primary attack vector utilised by attackers to infiltrate a business. This is partially due to its ease of access and because modern threat actors can utilise tactics that enable them to bypass traditional security solutions like secure email gateways. For the last seven years, socially-engineered attacks including business email compromise (BEC) have been the leading cause of cybercrime losses, and that trend is only expected to continue.

This guide addresses 7 common challenges security teams face when they rely upon inadequate email security solutions.