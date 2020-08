In our 33-criterion evaluation of web application firewall (WAF) providers, we identified the 10 most significant ones — Akamai Technologies, Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Barracuda Networks, Cloudflare, F5 Networks, Imperva, Microsoft, Radware, and Rohde & Schwarz Cybersecurity — and researched, analyzed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps security professionals select the right one for their needs. Some key takeaways include:

Akamai Technologies and Imperva Cloud WAF lead the pack

Expanded protection, threat intel, and SDLC are key differentiators