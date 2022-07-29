The Future of Firewalling: How a Platform Approach Can Lower Security Costs

Organizations often struggle to achieve an effective security posture because of the complexity of managing disparate point security solutions that don’t integrate well. The prevalence of remote workers and cloud apps has also eroded strict perimeters.

A new generation of firewalls can address this challenge by providing application workload control and network control on premises, in the cloud, and at the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) at the cloud edge.

This paper takes on this topic, examining how platform-based controls and inspection points are able to the deliver lower costs and pervasive security modern organizations need. It is drawn from real user reviews of Cisco Secure Firewall and Secure Workload (Tetration) on IT Central Station.