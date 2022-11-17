Transform Any Place into a Smart Space
Transform rooms, buildings, and spaces into assets that inform new insights, inspire collaboration, and drive efficiencies through automation and analytics.
With our best-in-class, cloud-first technologies, Cisco Meraki removes complexity so you can focus on employees, customers, and business.
We bring IT, IoT, and physical environments together so all IT teams can bring automated smart spaces to their organization.
Learn how you can:
- Use connectivity and sensors to prioritize site-cleaning and manage busy areas
- Enhance security with keyless entry, smart lighting, and tailored communications and alerts
- Increase intelligence, cut risk, and protect costly gear by monitoring temperature, humidity, and more