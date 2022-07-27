Understanding the Economics of In-cloud Data Protection: A Dell TechnologiesData Protection Solution Designed with Cost Optimization in Mind

This ESG Economic Validation quantifies the savings and benefits organizations can achieve when utilizing Dell EMC PowerProtect Data Manager (Data Manager) as their cloud IaaS data protection solution. ESG audited Data Manager cost model metrics and leveraged a scenario that factored in all the storage and compute costs of a typical data protection schema at 12 different storage levels between 10TB and 500TB production levels.

The economics of cloud computing has helped drive massive adoption. However, there are many factors, both economic and technical, that can derail an organization’s cloud migration strategy. In fact, an ESG research study showed that 32% of respondents cited cost overruns as a major reason for moving an application back on premises while another 29% cited unpredictable costs.

From a technical perspective, 26% of respondents identified difficulty providing adequate protection of applications or data.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®