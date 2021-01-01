University of California Compares Performance of Leading Graph Databases

This study by researchers at the University of California is the first complete test of graph database performance with intensive analytical and transactional workloads. In addition to thoroughly sizing up the performance of the 46 queries on four data input scale factors, from 1GB to 1TB, the study also measured bulk loading time and storage size. As such, the study is a unique assessment of graph analytics platforms’ ability to handle real-world data challenges in real time, regardless of how large or complex the data set is. Read this report
