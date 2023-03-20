Validated Storage for Commvault Backup & Recovery
The Commvault Backup & Recovery Software suite is comprised of several individual component services. The component responsible for moving and storing the backup data is called the MediaAgent. Seagate Exos systems integrate directly with the MediaAgent. This document provides a detailed overview of how Seagate Exos® X, Exos E series, and Exos CORVAULT™ storage systems integrate with Commvault MediaAgent and other components within Commvault Backup & Recovery.