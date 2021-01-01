VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud on Intel® Architecture for Scalable WAN Connectivity

Software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) offer a cost-effective approach to handling increased requirements for performance, reliability, capacity, security, and control in connectivity to branch and edge locations.

VMware SD-WAN running on Intel® architecture provides a scalable platform that ensures application delivery with consistency from the edge to the data center to the cloud.







About the Intel and VMware Partnership:
VMware and Intel provide IT organizations a path to digital transformation, delivering consistent infrastructure and consistent operations across data centers and public clouds to accelerate application speed and agility for business innovation and growth.
