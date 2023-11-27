Voice of The Essential Manufacturing Manager
What do 400 manufacturing leaders think about their technology, business strategies, workers, and industry? Download the full report to get unique industry insights.
Key takeaways on technology include:
- 67% of manufacturers are embracing a data-first strategy.
- 61% of manufacturers are heavily embracing automation.
- 49% of self-described modern manufacturers are employing AI.
Key takeaways on the workforce include:
- 77% of manufacturing leaders say their company is prioritizing upskilling.
- 60% of manufacturing leaders anticipate increasing budgets for hiring new talent.
- 44% of manufacturing leaders say that turnover has remained the same at their organization.
Key takeaways on priorities and challenges:
- The biggest priority for manufacturing leaders is quality control.
- The biggest daily challenge for manufacturing leaders is hitting product targets.
- Another big challenge is ensuring workplace safety and compliance.
Subscribe to the Daily Tech Insider Newsletter
Stay up to date on the latest in technology with Daily Tech Insider. We bring you news on industry-leading companies, products, and people, as well as highlighted articles, downloads, and top resources. You’ll receive primers on hot tech topics that will help you stay ahead of the game. Delivered Weekdays