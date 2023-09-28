Why cloud has become the biggest market disruptor in the video games market.

How the cloud can speed game development and bring products to market more quickly

Using the services of a cloud provider is proving to be a major boost to game development, not only for established game developers, but also for smaller independent and startup studios. Because cloud-based infrastructures can be set up rapidly — sometimes in minutes — and require little upfront investment, game developers of every type can access them. The cloud gives game developers much more flexibility, with costs met on a usage basis — with hourly or monthly charges — and the ability to increase and decrease compute capacity at will.