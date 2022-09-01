Why Cyber Security is Creating a Competitive Advantage

When Forbes took a mid-2022 look at the state of global cyber security, one highlighted statistic was a real showstopper.

Elsewhere, a study has found that ransomware now affects 1-in-40 organisations every week – a 59% year-on-year increase.

In just one recent example from the news, the insurance broker Verlingue reported that a cyber attack (not stated as related to remote working) had cost the business £363,161, mitigated by cyber insurance cover to a net cost of £121,807.

Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions powered by Intel®