Why Distributed Tracing is Essential for APM

Modern software environments and architectures like microservices have the potential to accelerate application development. But in many organizations, software engineering teams face a complex environment, which makes it difficult to diagnose and resolve performance issues and errors before they impact reliability and the customer experience.

Business leaders, DevOps engineers, product owners, site reliability engineers (SREs), software team leaders, or other stakeholders can use distributed tracing to find bottlenecks or errors and gain an edge with faster troubleshooting.