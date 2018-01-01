Search

Why SQL Server Thrives on Dell EMC XC Series and Nutanix

Provided by: Dell EMC (UK) Topic: Networking Date Added: Jan 2018 Format: PDF
The Dell EMC XC Series of hyperconverged appliances is powered by Nutanix software and is built with Intel Xeon v4 processors.

The XC Series supports VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper V, and Nutanix AHV hypervisors, and includes integrated solid-state drives, network interface cards, and high-performance memory.

The Dell EMC XC Series with Nutanix enables fast deployment, conserves rack space, lowers TCO, and automates tasks so administrators can focus on high-return initiatives.



