Why SQL Server Thrives on Dell EMC XC Series and Nutanix
Download Now
Download Now
Provided by:
Dell EMC (UK)
Topic:
Networking
Date Added:
Jan 2018
Format:
PDF
The
Dell EMC XC Series
of hyperconverged appliances is powered by
Nutanix software
and is built with
Intel Xeon v4 processors
.
The XC Series supports
VMware vSphere, Microsoft Hyper V, and Nutanix AHV hypervisors
, and includes integrated solid-state drives, network interface cards, and high-performance memory.
The Dell EMC XC Series with Nutanix enables
fast deployment
, conserves rack space, lowers TCO, and automates tasks so administrators can focus on high-return initiatives.
