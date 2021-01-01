Why the Time is Right for Network and Security Collaboration

Current circumstances have brought new friction and challenges to SecOps, NetOps, and incident intrusion

Increasing collaboration and data and tool sharing between these teams can improve both their separate and shared goals

You can take the first step toward greater NetSecOps collaboration

As the pandemic created an accelerated transition to a more distributed workforce and adoption of the cloud, it also placed a greater strain on NetOps and SecOps teams. Fragmented tools and environments make every incident and troubleshooting effort consume more time and energy than your teams have to spare.In this eBook, you’ll learn how: