Zero Trust at Scale

Since incorporating controls for device health and trust at the application layer, our ability to react to device risk has substantially improved.

For example, there are approximately 2.6 million device health checks automatically conducted per month.

This has resulted in finding 48,000 devices in one month that users self-remediated. That’s 48,000 potential compromises effortlessly averted. While there were some concerns of increased support call volume when introducing the device health checks for borderless access, we’ve seen that less than 1% of our users have contacted the help desk for support.

We feel that the easy-to-follow remediation steps within the Duo Device Health App have played a key role in keeping support numbers down.