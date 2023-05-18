Your email has been sent

Jack Wallen demonstrates how to scan container images for vulnerabilities and dependencies with the new Docker Scout feature.

Jack Wallen shows you Docker Scout, a new Docker feature that makes it really easy to scan your local images for vulnerabilities as well as understand application dependencies. Interested more in how to scan container images with Docker Scout?

Interested in developer content? Read more Developer content on TechRepublic, or learn more at our YouTube channel.