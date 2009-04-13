IT Dojo: Add image thumbnails to folders in Windows Explorer

If you're working with image files in Windows Explorer, using the thumbnail view can make your job a bit easier--especially if the filenames aren't very descriptive. In this video, Bill Detwiler shows you a handy trick that can make viewing files as thumbnails a bit faster in both Windows XP and Vista. Once you’ve watched this IT Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=481">IT Dojo Blog</a>.