IT Dojo: Five dumb mistakes IT pros make that can mess up their networks IT pros love to share stories about the dumb things that users do, but sometimes you have to admit your own mistakes. Every admin has at least one embarrassing story about something they did to mess up their network. In this IT Dojo video, Bill Detwiler discusses several dumb mistakes that can really mess up a network, so that we can avoid them in the future. Once you’ve watched this IT Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=221">IT Dojo Blog</a>.

IT Dojo: Five dumb mistakes IT pros make that can mess up their networks

IT Dojo: Five dumb mistakes IT pros make that can mess up their networks
Length: 5:42 | Jan 12, 2009

IT pros love to share stories about the dumb things that users do, but sometimes you have to admit your own mistakes. Every admin has at least one embarrassing story about something they did to mess up their network. In this IT Dojo video, Bill Detwiler discusses several dumb mistakes that can really mess up a network, so that we can avoid them in the future. Once you’ve watched this IT Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=221">IT Dojo Blog</a>.

