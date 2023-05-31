Tech Impact: Sustainable and innovative solutions to tackle tech plastic waste

Join us as we dive deep into how industry giants like Dell, Microsoft and Apple are addressing the issue of plastic waste in the tech sector.

Welcome to Tech Impact! Join us as we dive deep into the initiatives of industry giants like Dell, Microsoft, Apple and Samsung who are addressing the pressing issue of plastic waste in the tech sector. Discover how each are revolutionizing their manufacturing processes, implementing sustainable practices and introducing cutting-edge recycling and circular economy solutions.

Interested in content about tech innovations? Read more Innovation content on TechRepublic, or learn more at our YouTube channel.