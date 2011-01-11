Search
TR Dojo: Remove Libraries from Windows Explorer in Windows 7 Bill Detwiler shows you how remove Libraries from the Windows Explorer navigation pane with a quick Windows 7 registry hack. Once you’ve watched this TR Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=2306">TR Dojo Blog</a>.

TR Dojo: Remove Libraries from Windows Explorer in Windows 7

About
TR Dojo: Remove Libraries from Windows Explorer in Windows 7
Length: 4:34 | Jan 11, 2011

Bill Detwiler shows you how remove Libraries from the Windows Explorer navigation pane with a quick Windows 7 registry hack. Once you’ve watched this TR Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=2306">TR Dojo Blog</a>.

Share
Contact

Related

Most Recent

More From TR Dojo Video Series

TR Dojo: Bloopers for 2011

5:23 / December 12, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: IT security risks that might be lurking under your feet

5:37 / November 15, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Free alternatives to Windows Explorer

5:12 / November 9, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Automatically restart a failed service in Windows 7

4:10 / November 3, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Make the Windows 8 Developer's Preview Start Menu work like Windows 7

4:00 / October 31, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Must-know Windows 7 troubleshooting commands

5:30 / October 24, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Word keyboard shortcuts for quickly formatting documents

4:59 / October 18, 2011
Hardware

TR Dojo: Prevent Windows DNS problems with these five simple tips

4:30 / October 6, 2011
Hardware