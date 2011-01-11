TR Dojo: Remove Libraries from Windows Explorer in Windows 7

Bill Detwiler shows you how remove Libraries from the Windows Explorer navigation pane with a quick Windows 7 registry hack. Once you’ve watched this TR Dojo video, you can find a link to the original TechRepublic article and print the tip from our <a href="http://blogs.techrepublic.com.com/itdojo/?p=2306">TR Dojo Blog</a>.