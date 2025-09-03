1-800Accountant fast facts Pricing: From $209 per month, billed annually

From $209 per month, billed annually Key features: Access to a portal for client communication Dedicated CPAs and year‑round tax advisory Full‑service bookkeeping with monthly financial reports Business and personal tax prep and filing Payroll setup, processing, and compliance support Entity formation with optional registered agent

Visit 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant is a nationwide virtual accounting firm. It offers tech companies end-to-end support across bookkeeping, payroll, tax preparation, and compliance, with access to dedicated accountants, tax advisors, and payroll specialists who understand multistate operations and industry-specific needs. Its online platform and mobile app make it practical for distributed or remote teams, while additional services like entity formation can assist startups during setup.

Why you can trust my advice

I use a rigorous evaluation framework to assess accounting software, focusing on the needs of tech-driven organizations. As a CPA who’s been reviewing accounting solutions since 2021, I combine hands-on testing with deep industry knowledge to deliver insights grounded in real-world application and not just surface-level research. All comparisons, inferences, and recommendations are valid only within the context of this article and should not be applied more generally.

1-800Accountant’s use cases

I recommend 1-800Accountant if you

Need certified bookkeeping support: Work with experienced US-based accountants who categorize transactions and reconcile accounts. Their familiarity with industry-specific and state-specific requirements helps ensure records remain accurate and compliant.

Work with experienced US-based accountants who categorize transactions and reconcile accounts. Their familiarity with industry-specific and state-specific requirements helps ensure records remain accurate and compliant. Prefer to focus on operations: Delegate daily bookkeeping tasks to a dedicated accountant. This frees up time to prioritize employees, customers, and business strategy.

Delegate daily bookkeeping tasks to a dedicated accountant. This frees up time to prioritize employees, customers, and business strategy. Rely on real-time financial data: Access regularly reconciled accounts and categorized transactions that provide timely insight into your company’s financial health. These up-to-date records help you make decisions with accurate information.

Access regularly reconciled accounts and categorized transactions that provide timely insight into your company’s financial health. These up-to-date records help you make decisions with accurate information. Want built-in automation tools: Take advantage of features like automated bank connections, invoicing, receipt uploads, and mileage tracking. These tools reduce manual data entry and streamline ongoing bookkeeping tasks.

Take advantage of features like automated bank connections, invoicing, receipt uploads, and mileage tracking. These tools reduce manual data entry and streamline ongoing bookkeeping tasks. Seek full-service tax filing: Get assistance preparing and filing business tax returns, such as Schedule C, 1065, 1120, and 1120S. This ensures compliance with federal and state requirements while minimizing administrative burden.

Get assistance preparing and filing business tax returns, such as Schedule C, 1065, 1120, and 1120S. This ensures compliance with federal and state requirements while minimizing administrative burden. Require amended returns: Amend past returns with mistakes or missing information by having accountants make corrections and resubmit them. This service helps your business maintain compliance and avoid penalties from inaccurate filings.

Amend past returns with mistakes or missing information by having accountants make corrections and resubmit them. This service helps your business maintain compliance and avoid penalties from inaccurate filings. Operate across multiple states: Rely on accountants who understand varying state obligations. This expertise helps manage complex compliance needs and reduces risk from inconsistent regulations.

1-800Accountant’s pricing

In my opinion, the Core Accounting plan is the best option. It provides both tax and bookkeeping assistance, covering the essential areas a business needs. If you need only tax help, I recommend the Tax Advisory package since it focuses on tax advice and planning. As a larger business, turn to Enterprise Business because it includes financial reporting, which supports ongoing reporting requirements.

Core Accounting Tax Advisory Enterprise Business Monthly pricing (billed annually) $249 $209 $419 Dedicated accountant ✓ ✓ ✓ Year-round tax advice ✓ ✓ ✓ Proactive tax planning ✓ ✓ ✓ Quarterly reviews ✓ ✓ ✓ Financial planning ✓ ✓ ✓ Bookkeeping software ✓ ✕ ✓ Personal tax preparation ✓ ✕ ✓ Business tax preparation ✓ ✕ ✓ Financial reports ✕ ✕ ✓ Priority support ✕ ✕ ✓

1-800Accountant’s key features

Here are some of the best features that I like about 1-800Accountant. Let’s discuss them in detail below.

Bookkeeping

I found that 1-800Accountant emphasizes accuracy and consistency in its bookkeeping services. Its certified accountants are responsible for categorizing transactions and reconciling accounts, which helps ensure that business records stay up to date and aligned with state and industry requirements.

In the use cases above, I also noted that the service incorporates several automation tools to simplify bookkeeping. These include the ability to connect bank accounts for automatic transaction syncing, upload receipts for organized expense tracking, send invoices, and record mileage through the mobile app.

Online portal

1-800Accountant provides an online client portal that acts as the main hub for communication and account management. I like this feature because it makes communication easy and accessible.

Clients log in through the main website using their account email as the username, with first-time users completing setup through a registration link. Once inside, the portal connects directly to bookkeeping and tax services and integrates with the company’s iOS and Android mobile apps, extending usability across devices.

The portal supports the firm’s virtual service model and enables clients to stay in touch with assigned accountants, schedule appointments, and securely access important documents. By consolidating communication and service management into one system, the portal streamlines how clients interact with their bookkeeping and tax specialists.

Audit defense

In the event of an IRS audit, 1-800Accountant offers support designed to simplify the process for business owners. The service includes creating an action plan, preparing financial documents, and handling communication with the IRS. Accountants also represent clients directly during the audit, with the stated goal of safeguarding taxpayer rights and ensuring fair treatment throughout the review process.

New business assistance

1-800Accountant offers support for business owners who are just getting started and need help with required setup tasks. One example is obtaining an Employer Identification Number (EIN), which is often necessary for filing taxes, hiring employees, or opening a business bank account. The service simplifies this process by preparing and submitting the necessary IRS forms on behalf of clients, helping new businesses handle initial compliance steps more efficiently.

Tax advisory

1-800Accountant positions its tax advisory services as a modern alternative to traditional tax preparation, combining CPA expertise with technology to reduce costs and maintain quality. Clients are paired with tax advisors experienced in their industry and state, with services that include proactive year-round planning, dedicated support, and error prevention to help maximize refunds and minimize tax burdens for both business and complex personal situations.

1-800Accountant’s pros and cons

Pros Cons Has dedicated experts and CPA oversight

Offers bundled bookkeeping, payroll, and tax services

Features a mobile app and secure client portal

Adds audit defense for IRS interactions Requires annual billing with upfront cost

Lacks extensive integrations and customization options

Excludes registered agent from formation packages

Alternatives to 1-800Accountant

Not every business will find 1-800Accountant to be the perfect fit. Depending on your priorities — whether that’s cost, personalization, or software integrations — other bookkeeping services may be a better match. Here are some alternatives I recommend:

1-800Accountant Bench Merritt Bookkeeping Bookkeeper360 Monthly price From $209 Billed annually From $399 Flat $250 $250 only if you have a QuickBooks file. Otherwise, you'll add $200 per month for Merritt to set up and update your QuickBooks file. From $399 Free trial ✕ One month ✕ ✕ Frequency Monthly Monthly (with expedited options) Monthly Monthly Transaction categorization Smart expense tracking with in-app categorization Automated and human review categorization Standard transaction categorization Standard categorization; supports cash or accrual Bank feeds & reconciliations Bank data sync within service workflows Bank connections and reconciliations with monthly closes Automated bank and credit card sync with monthly reconciliations Bank connections and monthly reconciliations Financial reporting Month‑end financial statements and custom models Month-end financial statements Monthly PDF reports, plus dashboard with P&L, balance sheet, trends, and KPIs Monthly statements; reporting cadence can increase with a weekly option Advisory & check-ins Access to accounting experts and business consulting Standard response or check‑in within monthly workflow Email support; no scheduled meetings or calls by default Monthly reviews on monthly plan; more frequent check‑ins on weekly tier

Bench

If you want all-in-one bookkeeping with dedicated monthly support, Bench offers monthly bookkeeping paired with its own software and a dedicated bookkeeper assigned to every client. This model emphasizes personalized communication and faster turnaround for financial statements.

Bench may feel like a better fit than 1-800Accountant’s broader team-based approach if you value a more hands-on relationship with your bookkeeper.

Merritt Bookkeeping

Merritt shines because it’s a low-cost, straightforward bookkeeping solution. It keeps its services simple by focusing on core bookkeeping at a flat, transparent monthly rate. It does not bundle payroll, tax preparation, or advisory services, which keeps costs lower than those of full-service firms.

If you don’t need the year-round tax support or entity formation help that 1-800Accountant provides, Merritt may be the more budget-friendly option.

Bookkeeper360

For flexible, tech-integrated accounting services, Bookkeeper360 provides bookkeeping, payroll, tax, and advisory options while integrating deeply with QuickBooks and Xero. It supports both cash- and accrual-based accounting and offers month-to-month contracts, giving your company more flexibility as it grows.

Bookkeeper360 could be a stronger choice than 1-800Accountant’s more standardized packages if your tech-forward business relies on specific software ecosystems or wants modular service options.

My methodology

I conducted in-depth research and evaluated each online bookkeeping service in this guide — comparing features, pricing, and limitations. I also drew on insights from our partners to sharpen my understanding of what makes a strong online bookkeeping provider. With that foundation, I developed use cases tailored to different industries and business needs.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What types of businesses does 1-800Accountant serve?

1-800Accountant works with small and midsize US businesses across industries, including self-employed individuals and gig workers. Services are unavailable to non-US businesses.

How do new clients provide their information?

Clients use the online portal to complete questionnaires and upload tax or bookkeeping documents, following the steps outlined in support articles.

How do I log in to the client portal?

Log in through the homepage using your account email as the username. First-time users complete setup through a registration link, and a password reset option is available if needed.

How do I contact my accounting team?

Messages can be sent through the portal’s message center. Typical response times are within 1 to 2 business days, although delays may occur during peak tax season.