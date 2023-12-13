Check out our top recommendations for accounting software that is compatible with Mac computers. Find the perfect accounting solution for you.

Many Apple users want to be able to use their accounting software on their Macbook, iPad and iPhone. Fortunately, there are many accounting software platforms that offer apps for Mac and iOS devices.

We’ve rounded up six of the best accounting software options for Macs to help kick off your search.

Top accounting software for Mac comparison

There are many factors to consider besides pricing when it comes to choosing the best accounting software for Macs.

Starting price Forever free plan Mac desktop app Expense tracking Native time tracking Inventory management Xero Accounting $15/mo. No Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Xero Accounting Zoho Books $15/mo. Yes Yes Requires integration with Zoho Expense Yes Yes Try Zoho Books QuickBooks $30/mo. No Yes Yes Yes Yes Try QuickBooks Sage Intacct Contact for pricing No Yes Yes Yes Yes Try Sage Intacct FreshBooks $17/mo. No Yes Yes Yes Yes Try FreshBooks Wave Accounting Free forever Yes No Yes, mobile receipt capture cost $8 a month No Limited Try Wave

Xero Accounting: Best overall Xero is an accounting software for small businesses that offers desktop and mobile iOS apps in addition to a web-based portal. Xero Accounting provides a user-friendly interface and affordable pricing plans, a great combination that will win over many users. Xero is an especially good choice for product-based businesses that sell items, as it features a great inventory tracking and management tracking system in addition to its accounting tools. Pricing Early : $15 per month.

: $15 per month. Growing : $42 per month.

: $42 per month. Established: $78 per month. Features Track expenses using the iOS mobile app.

Manage inventory and create orders.

Organize customer and vendor contacts.

Connect to multiple payment gateways and financial institutions. Pros All plans support unlimited users.

Project and time tracking included on some plans.

Guided setup process supports accounting beginners.

Option to add Gusto payroll. Cons Early plan limited to 20 invoices and 5 bills per month.

Only one organization allowed per account.

Mid-tier plan is three times the cost of the entry-level plan.

No telephone support offered. For more information, read the full Xero review. Try Xero

Zoho Books: Best iOS app Some desktop and mobile apps can feel like an afterthought compared to the web portal, but not so with Zoho Books extremely well-reviewed iOS apps. All of Zoho’s Mac apps are built specifically for the iOS operating system for optimal use. The company also offers Zoho Invoice and Zoho Expense apps to extend the functionality even further. Many of Zoho’s products, including Zoho Books, offer a forever free plan, making it a great choice for Mac users on a budget. Pricing Free : $0 for businesses with less than $50K USD per calendar year.

: $0 for businesses with less than $50K USD per calendar year. Standard : $15 per organization per month billed annually, or $20 per organization per month billed monthly.

: $15 per organization per month billed annually, or $20 per organization per month billed monthly. Professional : $40 per organization per month billed annually, or $50 per organization per month billed monthly.

: $40 per organization per month billed annually, or $50 per organization per month billed monthly. Premium : $60 per organization per month billed annually, or $70 per organization per month billed monthly. A 14-day free trial is available for this plan.

: $60 per organization per month billed annually, or $70 per organization per month billed monthly. A 14-day free trial is available for this plan. Elite : $120 per organization per month billed annually, or $150 per organization per month billed monthly.

: $120 per organization per month billed annually, or $150 per organization per month billed monthly. Ultimate: $240 per organization per month billed annually, or $275 per organization per month billed monthly. Zoho Books also offers the following add-ons: Additional users : $3 per user per month.

: $3 per user per month. Advanced auto scans : $10 per month for 50 scans per month.

: $10 per month for 50 scans per month. Snail mails: $2 per credit. Features Transactions sync automatically.

Expense and mileage tracking.

Invoicing and estimate tools.

Inventory management available. Pros Very well-reviewed iOS apps.

Forever free plan available for small businesses.

Free Zoho Books webinar every week.

Six pricing plans to choose from. Cons Requires a third-party integration for automatic sales tax calculations.

Must set up free invoicing and inventory add-ons to get full functionality.

Charges a small fee for extra users.

Free plan has email support only. For more information, read the full Zoho Books review. Try Zoho Books

QuickBooks Online: Most user-friendly While the name might make it seem like QuickBooks Online is purely a cloud-based software, it actually offers both desktop and mobile apps for Mac. For the level of features that it offers, QuickBooks is pretty user-friendly, though beginners may find that it presents a bit of a learning curve. QuickBooks is on the more expensive side, but those who can afford it will find that QuickBooks offers comprehensive tools for Mac users. Pricing QuickBooks Simple Start : $30 per month with access for one user.

: $30 per month with access for one user. QuickBooks Essentials : $60 per month with access for up to three users.

: $60 per month with access for up to three users. QuickBooks Plus : $90 per month with access for up to five users.

: $90 per month with access for up to five users. QuickBooks Advanced: $200 per month with access for up to 25 users. Features Make invoices, estimates and quotes.

Automatic income and expense tracking.

Free receipt capture offered.

Payroll add-on available in all 50 states. Pros Unlimited invoices, clients and bills on all plans.

Expense and mileage tracking on all plans.

Sales tax is calculated automatically.

Used by accountants all over the world. Cons Some users say that customer service could be improved.

Prices are higher than average.

Each plan limits the number of users.

Must choose between a free trial and a discount on the first three months of service. For more information, read the full QuickBooks Online review. Try QuickBooks

Sage Intacct: Best for growth Sage offers various accounting products tailored to businesses of different sizes, all the way up to enterprise accounting software. Sage Intacct is designed to be used by growing mid-size businesses that need a more sophisticated accounting product. Sage Intacct harnesses automation and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the general ledger. If your business has multiple entities, then you’ll also appreciate the Multi-Entity Insights reporting module. Pricing Sage Intacct does not disclose pricing for this software product — interested customers must contact the sales team for a personalized pricing quote. Features General ledger enhanced by AI and automation.

Multi-Entity Insights for growing businesses.

Option to add on advanced accounting modules.

Salesforce integration available. Pros Advanced financial analytics offered.

Tools for specialized industries.

Excellent customer support.

Can add on fixed asset management. Cons Pricing is not transparent.

Customers say that costs tend to run high.

Too advanced and complex for small businesses.

Software interface could be more intuitive. Try Sage Intacct

FreshBooks: Best invoicing FreshBooks is an intuitive accounting software that offers desktop and mobile apps for Mac. FreshBooks’ invoicing and estimate tools are intuitive and easy to use, making it a snap to create professional-looking invoices and send them to your clients. The software allows users to send reminders, charge late fees, accept full or partial payments and receive payments in multiple currencies. Pricing Lite : $17 per month billed monthly or $204 billed yearly. Allows users to bill five clients per month.

: $17 per month billed monthly or $204 billed yearly. Allows users to bill five clients per month. Plus : $30 per month billed monthly or $360 billed yearly. Allows users to bill 50 clients per month.

: $30 per month billed monthly or $360 billed yearly. Allows users to bill 50 clients per month. Premium : $55 per month billed monthly or $660 billed yearly. Includes unlimited billable clients.

: $55 per month billed monthly or $660 billed yearly. Includes unlimited billable clients. Select: Custom quote pricing for enterprises. Features Invoicing, estimate and proposal tools.

Expense tracking and mobile receipt tracking.

Accept payments directly in FreshBooks.

Native time tracking and project tracking. Pros Transparent, affordable pricing plans.

Intuitive interface is user-friendly.

Well-reviewed iOS apps.

Payroll integration with Gusto and SurePayroll. Cons Only 5 users and limited features on the Lite plan.

Could use more third-party integrations.

Costs $20 per month for Advanced Payments feature.

Additional users cost $11 per person per month. For more information, read the full FreshBooks review. Try FreshBooks

Wave Accounting: Best free option Wave offers a mobile app for iOS, but it doesn’t offer a desktop app for Mac users. However, its cloud-based web portal is easy to use, and Wave makes up for the lack of a desktop app by offering completely free accounting software. Wave makes money through payment fees and paid add-ons, but the accounting invoices tools are completely free forever. All accounts get unlimited users, invoices, clients, credit connections and bank accounts, which is why we named Wave the best low-cost option for accounting software for multiple businesses. Pricing Accounting : Free forever.

: Free forever. Invoicing : Free forever.

: Free forever. Credit card payments : 2.9% (or 3.4% for AMEX) + $0.60 per transaction.

: 2.9% (or 3.4% for AMEX) + $0.60 per transaction. Bank payments : 1% per transaction.

: 1% per transaction. Mobile receipts : $8 a month or $72 a year.

: $8 a month or $72 a year. Payroll : $40 a month in tax service states and $20 a month in self service states, plus $6 per active employee or independent contractor paid each month.

: $40 a month in tax service states and $20 a month in self service states, plus $6 per active employee or independent contractor paid each month. Advisors: $149 a month for ongoing bookkeeping support, or $379 for a one-time accounting and payroll coaching package. Features Sales and sales tax tracking included.

Invoices are automatable and customizable.

Detailed income and expense tracking.

Basic finance and accounting reports. Pros Free forever accounting and invoicing tools.

Unlimited users, clients, invoices and bank accounts.

Easy-to-navigate interface.

Manage multiple businesses with one accounting software. Cons Accounting features are not as comprehensive as some competitors.

No native integrations offered.

Paid add-on for mobile receipt capture.

Email and chat customer support only. For more information, read the full Wave Accounting review. Try Wave Accounting

Key features of accounting software for Mac

Desktop and mobile apps

While most accounting software offers iOS mobile apps, not all of them offer desktop or iPad apps. Even if these apps are available, they may have limited functionality compared to the cloud-based web app. Be sure to fully test all the versions of the app that you plan to use to confirm that each app offers the features that you need.

Invoicing

Invoicing and billing are key activities for many businesses, which is why the best accounting software for Macs should make it easy to generate customized invoices and send them to clients. Other related features to look for include late payment fees, invoice reminders, pre-loaded templates and estimate-to-invoice conversion.

Expense and mileage tracking

Expense and mileage tracking ensures that your company is reimbursed for expenses that you incur as the normal cost of doing business. Most accounting software for Mac includes these features, but some confine it to higher-tier pricing plans or limit the number of receipts and trips you can capture on the entry-level plans.

Reporting

The best accounting software for Macs should come pre-loaded with reporting templates that cover all basic accounting and financial metrics, such as profit and loss statements. These reports should be easy to adjust for the necessary dates and should also automatically pull data from other parts of the software.

Integrations

Some accounting software offer pre-built native integrations to other tools, while others rely on third-party middleware tools such as Zapier to connect the software to other apps. Make a list of your must-have integrations and check that each software can support the other tools your business relies on.

How do I choose the best accounting software for Mac for my business?

Most accounting software offers a free trial or forever free account that allows interested customers to take the software for a test drive before committing to a paid plan. Mac users who plan to use their accounting apps on a Mac, iPad or iPhone should download each app and test it out extensively during the trial period. The functionality of desktop and mobile apps often differs from the web app. For example, the desktop and mobile may not offer all the same features, or the workflows might be different.

When trying to choose the right accounting software, you should also decide what features you need overall, whether that is expensive tracking, inventory management or advanced accounting reports. Also consider the typical number of invoices, transactions and clients your business deals with within a month — these levels might be capped on cheaper pricing plans.

Fortunately, many accounting platforms only charge month-to-month plans, so you aren’t locked into an annual contract if you decide you need to upgrade to a plan with higher limits or even switch platforms entirely.

Methodology

To choose the best accounting software for Macs, we consulted user reviews and product documentation. We considered factors such as pricing, customer support and user reviews. We also considered features such as invoicing, time tracking, expense tracking, mileage tracking, inventory tracking and financial reports.