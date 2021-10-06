10 job boards designed for tech professionals

The job market has been moving and shaking since COVID-19 began. It's a job seeker's market, and these 10 websites specialize in matching tech professionals with the companies that want them.

If you haven't heard about "the Great Resignation," then your job satisfaction is likely better than that of the millions of Americans who've resigned in the past several months. The tech industry hasn't been exempt from massive turnover and, by extension, massive numbers of job openings. To put it succinctly, it's a job seeker's market right now and there are plenty of jobs to go around.

Tech professionals looking for work have no shortage of places to turn to find development, engineering, support or management positions. That abundance can also mean it's hard to separate the wheat from the chaff, leaving the wrong jobs rising to the top of search results on some websites. These 10, however, are almost completely designed to serve tech professionals and the industry that employs them.

Dice Dice may be the most recognizable name in tech job sites, and with good reason. It has a huge database of jobs, uses its data to provide meaningful industry insights and includes a sizable section on career development for tech pros looking for the latest resources for improving their odds of job-seeking success. Look for jobs on Dice

Flexjobs While not catering exclusively to the technology industry, Flexjobs is the place for tech professionals looking for part time, freelance, or flexible work. The big difference between Flexjobs and other boards (aside from its "flex" focus) is that it's a paid service. While that may be considered a drawback, Flexjobs sells it as a feature that lets it keep its boards free of scams and do other backend work to keep the site more exclusive. Find work at Flexjobs

Whitetruffle Here's one you may have missed: Tech job site Whitetruffle. It's a different take on job hunting: Users create a profile and personal details are anonymized. The system matches job seekers with compatible companies, and introduces the two virtually to send interview requests and job offers. Find a job on Whitetruffle

Hired Hired is a site that specializes in tech jobs and sales positions located in 17 cities (15 in the U.S., plus Dublin, Ireland and London, UK. Its goal is to place employees with top companies in those locations, and it also hosts remote jobs as well. Find a job at Hired

Stack Overflow Jobs "Developers first" is how Stack Overflow bills its jobs board. It's free of recruiter spam and fake job listings, according to the site, and seekers can sort by industry, background, desired perks, compensation, and more. Search Stack Overflow for jobs

Tech Fetch If you're a fan of instant alerts for things like eBay deals or news then Tech Fetch is the job board you're looking for. It specializes in instant job posting alerts and a one-click application process (once you're signed up for an account). Sign up for Tech Fetch

AngelList AngelList is a tech job board for people looking to move fast and break things at a startup company, which is the type of job postings it specializes in. It also features lots of information for startups looking to hire, as well as professionals looking for jobs at those companies. Find a job at AngelList

TechCareers There are a lot of jobs on TechCareers: 248,544 as of publication, to be precise. The site also boasts 75,000+ new jobs in a single week, so if you're having trouble finding the right spot TechCareers might have what you're seeking. Search TechCareers for new jobs

F6S Another startup job hub. F6S also includes ways to connect startups to accelerators and investors, helps job seekers get exposure and grow and generally help startups and their employees thrive. If you're looking for a startup job (or want to boost your startup's reputation) be sure to look at F6S. Seek startup work at F6S