10 USB wall outlets to move your home or office into the future

Empty your desk drawers of all those extra power adapters by switching to one of these directly-wired options.
My desk drawer is filled with power adaptors for iPhones, Android devices, and other USB-powered miscellany, and the space behind my desk isn't much prettier--it's filled with plugs, adapters, and extenders that can surely be classified as a fire hazard. You don't have to live life in a jumble of cords and and with drawers of dongles—there are new, tech-friendly wall outlets available that let you plug USB cables right in. Here are 10 of the best.
TOPGREENER TU2154A-W
This model from TOPGREENER adds two USB ports without sacrificing regular plugs in the process. It's available in a wide variety of colors and finishes, and it can be bought individually or in packs of two. A Wi-Fi enabled smart meter version is available as well.$18 at Amazon
Legrand radiant 15-Amp Decorator
If you want to dispense with three-prong outlets altogether, this option from Legrand just has four USB ports and nothing else. If there's a room in your house where a lot of USB-powered devices live, this will be the perfect addition.$30 at Lowe's
Leviton 15 Amp Decora Type A and C USB Charger
USB-C will become the standard eventually, so if you're going to wire up a room in your house with USB ports you may as well include at least one USB-C port. This outlet will leave you with two standard three-prong outlets, one USB-A and one USB-C port.$38 at The Home Depot
GPED USB Wall Outlet
Want to supercharge your outlet instead of just replacing it? This adapter can do just that. Plug it into a standard wall outlet, and you'll get six three-prong plugs, two USB, one USB-C, a night light, and a charging shelf. And because it's an adapter, there's no need to mess with electrical wiring to get the benefits.$30 at Amazon
Legrand radiant Wireless Charger
The novel feature of this wall outlet isn't its single USB port: It's the Qi-enabled wireless charging pad (and shelf) that come with it. When you install this outlet, you'll add a double-wide outlet cover, half of which is for wirelessly charging devices.$69 at Lowe's
U-Socket Standard Duplex Wall Outlet with 2 Built-in USB Charging Ports
If you're worried about USB ports getting in the way of devices with larger wall plugs, this might be the outlet for you: Its dual USB ports are above the top three-prong outlet, leaving the bottom one free for bigger plugs and adapters.$31 at The Home Depot
SnapPower USB Charger 2
Want USB outlets in the wall, but don't want them visible? The SnapPower USB Charger 2 is what you're looking for. Like most of the outlets included here, this one adds two USB ports--the difference in this case is that they're hidden and off to the side of the bottom of the socket cover.$19 at Walmart
Lumary Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Outlet
If you use a smart home or office hub, the Lumary Smart Wi-Fi outlet can give you more device connectivity without having to add bulky adapters. The USB ports and the three-prong outlets can be controlled by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and can also be controlled via a smartphone app no matter where you are in the world.$25 at Amazon
TOPGREENER 36W Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Outlet
If you use a smartphone or tablet that supports rapid-charging technology, this is the outlet you're looking for. It comes with two Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB outlets and can "refill 80% power in 35 minutes to all quick charge enabled devices."$33 at Amazon
Leviton T5635-W USB Dual Type-C
If you want to forego USB-A outlets in favor of just USB-C, this model has you covered. It looks like most of the other standard USB-enabled outlets in this article, but both the ports are USB-C. It's also available in one, two, four, six, eight, and 10 packs, so you can get everything you need for an entire home or office in one purchase.$38 at Amazon