10 USB wall outlets to move your home or office into the future

Empty your desk drawers of all those extra power adapters by switching to one of these directly-wired options.

My desk drawer is filled with power adaptors for iPhones, Android devices, and other USB-powered miscellany, and the space behind my desk isn't much prettier--it's filled with plugs, adapters, and extenders that can surely be classified as a fire hazard. You don't have to live life in a jumble of cords and and with drawers of dongles—there are new, tech-friendly wall outlets available that let you plug USB cables right in. Here are 10 of the best.

Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

TOPGREENER TU2154A-W Image: Amazon This model from TOPGREENER adds two USB ports without sacrificing regular plugs in the process. It's available in a wide variety of colors and finishes, and it can be bought individually or in packs of two. A Wi-Fi enabled smart meter version is available as well. $18 at Amazon

Legrand radiant 15-Amp Decorator Image: Lowe's If you want to dispense with three-prong outlets altogether, this option from Legrand just has four USB ports and nothing else. If there's a room in your house where a lot of USB-powered devices live, this will be the perfect addition. $30 at Lowe's

Leviton 15 Amp Decora Type A and C USB Charger Image: The Home Depot USB-C will become the standard eventually, so if you're going to wire up a room in your house with USB ports you may as well include at least one USB-C port. This outlet will leave you with two standard three-prong outlets, one USB-A and one USB-C port. $38 at The Home Depot

GPED USB Wall Outlet Image: Amazon Want to supercharge your outlet instead of just replacing it? This adapter can do just that. Plug it into a standard wall outlet, and you'll get six three-prong plugs, two USB, one USB-C, a night light, and a charging shelf. And because it's an adapter, there's no need to mess with electrical wiring to get the benefits. $30 at Amazon

Legrand radiant Wireless Charger Image: Lowe's The novel feature of this wall outlet isn't its single USB port: It's the Qi-enabled wireless charging pad (and shelf) that come with it. When you install this outlet, you'll add a double-wide outlet cover, half of which is for wirelessly charging devices. $69 at Lowe's

U-Socket Standard Duplex Wall Outlet with 2 Built-in USB Charging Ports Image: The Home Depot If you're worried about USB ports getting in the way of devices with larger wall plugs, this might be the outlet for you: Its dual USB ports are above the top three-prong outlet, leaving the bottom one free for bigger plugs and adapters. $31 at The Home Depot

SnapPower USB Charger 2 Image: Walmart Want USB outlets in the wall, but don't want them visible? The SnapPower USB Charger 2 is what you're looking for. Like most of the outlets included here, this one adds two USB ports--the difference in this case is that they're hidden and off to the side of the bottom of the socket cover. $19 at Walmart

Lumary Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Outlet Image: Amazon If you use a smart home or office hub, the Lumary Smart Wi-Fi outlet can give you more device connectivity without having to add bulky adapters. The USB ports and the three-prong outlets can be controlled by Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and can also be controlled via a smartphone app no matter where you are in the world. $25 at Amazon

TOPGREENER 36W Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Outlet Image: Amazon If you use a smartphone or tablet that supports rapid-charging technology, this is the outlet you're looking for. It comes with two Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 USB outlets and can "refill 80% power in 35 minutes to all quick charge enabled devices." $33 at Amazon