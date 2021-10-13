21 Star Trek quotes to help you boldly go through the workday

Needing extra inspiration at work? We gathered the best quotes that any Trekkie will love.
The Blue Origin flight crew aboard the New Shepard spacecraft included a Star Trek legend: actor William Shatner (aka Captain James T. Kirk). After today's mission, the 90-year-old Shatner is now the oldest person to travel to space. In honor of Shatner's historic flight, please enjoy this list of our favorite Star Trek quotes.
- "Logic is the beginning of wisdom, not the end."–Spock
- "Highly illogical."–Spock
- "Live long, and prosper."–Spock
- "Things are only impossible until they're not."–Captain Jean-Luc Picard
- "Insufficient facts always invite danger."–Spock
- "Compassion: that's the one things no machine ever had. Maybe it's the one thing that keeps men ahead of them."–Dr. McCoy
- "We prefer to help ourselves. We make mistakes, but we're human--and maybe that's the word that best explains us."–Captain James T. Kirk
- "Improve a mechanical device and you may double productivity. But improve man, you gain a thousandfold."–Khan Noonien Singh
- "I am pleased to see that we have differences. May we together become greater than the sum of both of us."–Surak
- "It is possible to commit no errors and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life."–Captain Jean-Luc Picard to Data
- "I canna' change the laws of physics."–Montgomery "Scotty" Scott
- "KHAAANNN!"–Captain James T. Kirk
- "One man cannot summon the future."–Spock
- "But one man can change the present!"–Kirk
- "Change is the essential process of all existence."–Spock
- "It is the lot of 'man' to strive no matter how content he is."–Spock
- "Computers make excellent and efficient servants, but I have no wish to serve under them."–Spock
- "Without freedom of choice there is no creativity."–Captain James T. Kirk
- "You can use logic to justify almost anything. That's its power. And its flaw."–Captain Cathryn Janeway
- "There is a way out of every box, a solution to every puzzle; it's just a matter of finding it."–Captain Jean-Luc Picard
- "To boldly go where no man has gone before."–Captain James T. Kirk
What is your favorite Star Trek quote? Let us know in the comments below!
