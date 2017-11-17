Five talents you need to showcase when interviewing for a game tester job

The electronic gaming industry is expected to grow past $20 billion in annual revenue by the year 2020. That is just in the United States alone—worldwide revenue could easily reach twice as much or more. In November 2017, Activision Blizzard said its game Call of Duty WWII had surpassed more than $500 million in revenue worldwide in the first weekend of release, topping popular theatrical box office openings Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman combined. Obviously, electronic gaming is big business.

So it is understandable why there is growing interest in finding career paths within the electronic gaming industry. Companies in this market need talented artists, musicians, writers, programmers, producers, IT administrators, and a multitude of other professionals and technicians. Game tester, which seems like an everyman sort of job, has become one of the more intriguing career entry paths into the industry, especially among recent graduates. However, all is not fun and games.

Working not playing

If you are under 25 years of age, it is likely that you have extensive experience with playing video games—so what could seem more natural than becoming a game tester? But being a game tester requires much more than the ability to beat the last boss in a game set on the highest difficulty setting. Successful game testing, worthy of a steady salary, requires a certain set of skills that not everyone possesses. If you want to impress a prospective employer in the electronic gaming industry, you'd better be able to demonstrate you have what it takes to not only play a game, but to actually work a game.

Make no mistake about it: Game testing is work. A game tester always enters a game with a specific purpose in mind—testing for a defined problem or examining the way one polygon interacts with another polygon. In many ways, a game tester approaches a game in the same way an editor approaches a book. This requires an entirely different approach to gaming and it is not a skill everyone can master.

Be prepared

If you think you have what it takes to be a game tester, be ready to demonstrate your skills to any potential employer. You will likely be asked interview questions that touch on one or more of these talents, so be prepared with an appropriate answer that separates you from the rest of the candidates.

1. Know the company, know the games

The gaming entertainment industry is composed of publishers, developers, and producers, all interacting with each other in various, often complicated, ways. If you want to stand out, it will pay to know the company you are interviewing with backwards and forwards. You should know the developers, know the artists, and know the producers. You should also know what genre of game they have made in the past and what games they have on the market now. You'll need to have a good idea of the games they are working on for the future, as well.

2. Establish your credentials

If you have ever beta tested a game, now is the time to highlight it. Beta tester is not the same as game tester, but it is a close cousin and will help establish that you have approached a game as an editor and not just as a player, at least once. If you have ever edited or collaborated on the school newspaper, a term paper, or anything that shows you can objectively observe, critique, and troubleshoot, you should bring the conversation around to that experience as well.

SEE: Getting started with drone photography (free TechRepublic PDF)

3. Emphasize affinity for details

Many job descriptions ask for candidates who are "detail oriented"—but the characteristic is vital to a game tester. Everything that happens in a game world is a potential bug or problem. Everything. Something as seemingly simple as a character's breathing has to be exactly right or the immersive experience the developer is looking for is lost. A game tester has to know what that should look like and be able to convey why it does not.

If you have noticed a small but significant detail that worked well in a game produced by the interviewing company, it would help your prospects to point it out. Perhaps you could comment on why you liked it in comparison to another game that did not do it as well. The more knowledge of general game development you can display the better.

4. Demonstrate problem-solving skills

It is not enough for a game tester to identify a bug or problem; it is also important to offer a solution, or at least a pathway to a solution. This is another situation where having experience with beta testing can come in handy, and experience with programming or software development of any kind can be game changing (pardon the pun). If you reported a bug during your beta testing, tell the interviewer what you found and what solution you suggested—don't hide your successes.

If you have never beta tested, you'll have to highlight some other circumstance where you found and then solved a problem. In this situation, it would be best to mention an occasion that saved time, hassle, and/or money.

5. Be able to keep a secret

Being a game tester, by definition, means working on a game that has not been made publicly available. In some cases, a game may even be a closely held secret. A successful candidate for any game tester position will have to demonstrate the ability to keep a secret and honor non-disclosure agreements.

I offer a personal anecdote to illustrate. In the 1990s, I was a contract game tester for Activision and we were working on a top-secret project involving the Star Trek franchise. Someone on the team posted an alpha version of the game online in violation of the NDA. Activision responded by firing everyone involved. The company cut their losses and cancelled the project completely.

If an interviewer asks you a question about keeping secrets, the best response may be: "I can't discuss that, it's under NDA."

Read the job description

Perhaps there is no other more important thing to do when applying for a game tester position than to read the job description. Prospective employers should outline specifically what they are looking for in a candidate and you should tailor your application and interview preparation to meet those needs as best you can.

Game testing is a great way to enter a career in the gaming industry, but you will have to demonstrate an affinity for the work that goes beyond just years of playing games. Testing a game requires a completely different approach and a completely different mindset. You will have to demonstrate you can apply a tester's keen eye when necessary.

Keep up with the groundbreaking technologies affecting our lives. Subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing Newsletter. Subscribe

Also read...