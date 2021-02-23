7 innovative products to protect you from the winter freeze

Frozen tundra-like conditions have piggybacked onto the ever-stressful struggles to distribute the COVID-19 vaccinations in the US. Here are seven items to help handle the bone-chilling cold.

Distribution of the coronavirus injections may be slow-moving--or even at a leaden crawl in the country's most populated state, California--but yet another storm is on the heels of the last. Scientists said there will be rain throughout the East Coast, moving as far west as Arkansas. Nearly all the upper states, reaching as far south as northern New Mexico, and North Carolina's southern-most border, will experience more snowfall. Texas, with its failing infrastructure exposed, continues in its state of emergency, with residents struggling to "make do" without power or water (and what water they do have must be boiled before using). President Biden has declared the Lone Star state in a major disaster.

The severity of the weather can be marked by the death of 28 people in avalanches in just this year alone (2021). Those battling shiver-inducing snowstorms may not literally be under pounds of snow, but it doesn't mean they're not experiencing extreme weather.

And here's where being a prepper comes in handy. Seal off rooms infrequently used, as well as doors and windows. If you have an attic, insulate it. If it has the capability, have ceiling fans turn counterclockwise, which sends warm air down. Open blinds/drapes/curtains if there is sun during the day when it's warmer outside than in. If you have a multiple-story home, the upper-level rooms will be warmer and the best in which to sleep. As pretty as hardwood floors are, rugs and carpet will contribute to the warmth.

While they emit a pretty glow, don't use candles as a source of heat; they are too easily the source of accidental fires.

Look for hand warmers to keep in your pocket, microwavable heating pads, the old-school tech of hot-water bottles or blankets (heated, electric, layers of and even the popular weighted blankets offer added warmth). Layer clothes instead of opting for larger bulkier pieces, but make sure those under layers are not too tight, because you need to keep your blood flowing to keep warm. Inside your home, wear socks and slippers. And that "old wives" adage is true--you lose heat from your heat when you're under blankets--consider a beanie or skull cap.

With all that in mind, here are innovative products designed to ward off some of the biting chill while you have to be in it.

Image: Under the Weather

Under the Weather ShieldPod from Under the Weather: The ShieldPod was originally designed to help protect healthcare workers on the frontline from possible exposure, but interest in it led Under the Weather to modify its patent-pending design for extra protection against inclement weather or social-distancing solutions. Available in adult sizes, as well as one for preschoolers through the age of 10. As the manufacturer points out "Be There. Weather, or Not."

Image: Noco

NOCO Boost Plus: It's incredibly inconvenient to have a car battery die when you're out, but it can be a fatal situation in dire, freezing temps. Start a dead battery with the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000 Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump Starter Box, which has a car battery booster pack, portable power bank charger and jumper cables for 6-liter gas and 3-liter diesel engines. It's a multitasker, too: A car jump starter, portable power bank, and LED flashlight. Recharge smartphones, tablets and other USB devices. It's easily rechargeable from any powered USB port in three hours at 2.1-amps. There's also an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight with seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS.

Image: PHOOZY

PHOOZY Apollo Ii + Antimicrobial - Insulated Phone Case: Phoozy offers what its manufacturer calls "spacesuit tech for every adventure and every device," with its patented Chromium Thermal Barrier, made from NASA technology, which helps prevent overheating in the sun and extends battery life in the cold. This new-to-the-line case features an integrated AGION antimicrobial lining. This is a "germ-fighting" phone case that protects your phone against extreme cold/heat, extends battery life, provides 8' of drop protection and it floats. Included keyring connects the PHOOZY to your keys, FOB, lanyard or gear. It comes in three colors and two sizes.

Image: Ororo

Ororo Heated Vest: Ororo doubled down in the heating department. It is insulated with padding as well as four carbon-fiber coils that heat up around the back, neck and the front of the stomach. The coils run on a lithium-ion battery. Depending on what heat level you choose (low, medium and high) the vest can keep cozy for up to 10 hours. A USB port in the vest can charge a mobile phone. Available in men's and women's sizes.

Image: Goat Story

GOAT Story GINA smart coffee instrument prepares coffee in three different ways—pour-over, drip or French press. Control the flow of coffee drip with a precision valve and with the help of a GINA app. This smart coffee maker has a built-in scale for added convenience. Integrated into the housing, this smart coffee instrument blends right in and connects with the app.

Image: Moshi

Moshi's Digits Touchscreen Gloves: Stay warm and connected with touchscreen gloves made with conductive fibers that enable responsive and accurate gesturing on a smartphone or tablet. Available in S/M size in a light gray or a M/L in dark gray the gloves are unisex and versatile in style. Hand washable.

Image: Viofo

Viofo A29 Dash Cam Rain and snow definitely impede your view when driving. And an accident, even a minor one, can leave you stopped (and freezing) on the side of the road. Stay safe with a dashcam, like the Viofo which has eight-megapixel image sensors, a seven-glass F1.8 aperture lens, WDR (Wide Dynamic Range) technology, and can automatically balance lighting over bright and dark areas. It can help capture clear details such as road signs and license plates. The A129 Pro Duo 4K Dual Dash Cam 3840 x 2160P offers Ultra HD 4K front and 1080P rear views. The Wi-Fi dashcam has Sony 8MP Sensor GPS, buffered parking mode, G-Sensor, motion detection and loop recording.

