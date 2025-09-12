Image: StackCommerce

For anyone looking to stretch their tech budget without sacrificing reliability, the Grade A refurbished Acer Chromebook 311 (2019) makes a strong case. Priced at just $99.99 (MSRP: $199.99), this Chromebook offers a like-new experience in a compact, travel-friendly package.

The 11.6-inch HD display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals — ideal for video calls, document editing, or streaming. Inside, the MediaTek MT8183 processor paired with 4GB of RAM provides smooth performance for everyday tasks. It may not replace a full workstation, but for professionals on the go, students managing coursework, or anyone needing a dependable backup device, it checks all the right boxes.

One standout feature is the speed. With boot times around eight seconds, you can open the lid and start working faster than with many other similarly priced laptops. Chrome OS only adds to the appeal, giving users a secure, cloud-first operating system with easy access to Google apps like Docs, Sheets, and Drive.

Connectivity is equally robust, with Wi-Fi 5, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a microSD slot for expandable storage. Pair that with up to 10 hours of battery life, and you have a machine ready to handle work trips, classroom sessions, or hours of uninterrupted browsing.

Since this is a Grade A refurbished device, you’re getting near-mint condition hardware that may show only minimal wear. Whether it’s your main travel laptop, a kid’s at-home school machine, or a second computer for casual browsing, the Acer Chromebook 311 is built for practicality.

At this limited-time price, this deal puts a reliable Chromebook into your hands at half the retail cost — making it one of the season’s smarter buys.

