Have you ever watched a film or seen images on social media and wondered how the end result looks the way it does? It’s certainly true that professional photographers, directors, and filmmakers are exceptionally skilled in their craft, but it’s possible to get similar results by using the same editing tools they do: Adobe Photoshop and Premiere.

It might seem daunting to use similar photo- and video-editing tools that the pros in Hollywood or digital media do, but Adobe Photoshop and Premiere are actually pretty beginner-friendly. If you’d like to own these tools to edit your content more effectively, lifetime access to Photoshop and Premiere Elements are now available for $99.99 (reg. $149) — over 33% off.

What’s in Adobe Photoshop?

Whether you’re taking photos for fun or are aspiring to be a professional photographer, you can’t edit your landscape or family photos effectively without Adobe Photoshop. This tool offers a plethora of editing options, allowing you to easily adjust the brightness, contrast, and saturation of your snapshots.

Photoshop additionally lets photographers use cropping, overlay, and blending tools to create completely original images out of bits and pieces of different photos. In addition, the platform offers seamless social media integration so users can share their photos, collages, and other creations online.

What’s in Adobe Premiere?

If you’re into documentary filmmaking, making an introductory video for an application, or filming something to promote your business, enhancing it with Adobe Premiere can really kick it up a notch.

This software is also designed for beginners and more seasoned filmmakers, thanks to its simplified video editing tools. You can trim, merge, and add effects, transitions, and titles to your videos with a few clicks, as well as adjust the speed, volume, and appearance of your clips so they’re timed perfectly with background music or voiceover audio.

If you plan on filming multiple clips to merge into one longer creation, Premiere’s smart media library automatically analyzes and categorizes your content depending on the individuals, locations, or events. This could help speed up the video-merging process for swifter editing time.

