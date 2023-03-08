These days, it’s practically normal to run out of space on your devices eventually. That’s why cloud storage is such an essential for businesses and individuals alike. While there’s no shortage of options on the market, many organizations go with big-name solutions from Microsoft or Google. However, you can get a lot more bang for your buck if you trust a lesser-known, but equally powerful solution like Koofr Cloud Storage.

Koofr is an intuitive, completely private and secure cloud storage service that’s accessible via browser, app and WebDAV. The clever platform allows you to connect all of your existing cloud accounts from Dropbox, Google Drive, Amazon and OneDrive to see all of your files in a single place, making it extremely easy to switch to Koofr for good. All files are encrypted both at rest and in transfer for ultimate security.

Koofr aims to give you a completely consumer-friendly experience, never tracking your activity and offering file transfers with no file size limit. You’ll be able to use the Koofr Duplicate Finder to identify and remove duplicate files in your Koofr account to maximize your storage space, as well as Koofr’s advanced renaming option and appearance customization option. These features make it easier to organize and navigate your files. With the Koofr Desktop app, you can even access files on a remote computer.

Koofr has earned 4.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 4.6 out of 5 stars on Capterra, GetApp and G2 for good reason. Make the switch and you could save thousands in the long run on cloud storage for yourself or for your business. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to 1 TB of Koofr Cloud Storage for just $139.99. That’s just a fraction of what you’d pay for the same offering from other services.

Prices are subject to change.