What does ADP Workforce Now do? Is it easy to use? Learn about ADP Workforce Now’s features, pricing, pros, cons and alternatives.

ADP Workforce Now is one of many management applications that companies can use to develop their businesses. ADP Workforce Now is great if you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for your business, including HR, payroll and talent acquisition tools. Depending on the size of your organization and the needs of your business, ADP might be right for you. Read on to discover the details of ADP Workforce Now.



ADP Workforce Now’s fast facts Pricing: Roughly $60 per month. Key features: HR security

Recruitment dashboard

Online enrollment for talent

Mobile app and self-service payroll

Sophisticated tax management tools

Pricing

There are four different pricing options for small businesses working with ADP Workforce Now. These are:

Essential

Enhanced

Complete

HR Pro

For exact figures, contact ADP to receive a quote for your organization. Generally, however, it has been reported by users that ADP Workforce Now starts at roughly $60 per month. This is the most basic of ADP’s service, and other businesses have reported paying hundreds of dollars per month for payroll alone.

Key Features

HR Security

ADP uses advanced security software to ensure that your HR data is safe. HR teams can also look forward to configurable onboarding, automatic reporting/creation, and editable forms for employees. If you are looking for a robust HR platform, ADP Workforce Now might be right for you.

Recruitment Dashboard

ADP’s application makes talent acquisition and onboarding simple. It provides you with a customizable dashboard that allows you to manage candidates, job listings and recruitment. ADP Workforce Now also syncs with ZipRecruiter, which lets you post and monitor jobs quickly.

Mobile App and Self-Service Payroll

ADP’s platform supports a mobile application that allows your employees to view their payments, profits and tax documents. ADP Workforce Now includes self-service payroll options online as well, which makes it easier for teams to accurately send and manage payments.

Sophisticated Tax Management Tools

Filing tax documents is time-consuming, and varies depending on your location. With ADP Workforce Now, your taxes and deductions will be recorded and filed for you. ADP boasts its ability to file federal, state and local taxes for organizations.

ADP Workforce Now pros

Simple Dashboard

The ADP Workforce Now dashboard is simple, responsive and intuitive. It allows you to customize many aspects of your business and gives employees greater control over their data.

Mobile App and Self-Service Features

According to ADP, their mobile application is used by more than 18 million people. It has received a near-perfect rating from millions of users. The self-service tools, additionally, allow employees to command greater control over their payroll and HR data.

Talent Management

You can now manage your new and potential talent in one place with reports, a custom dashboard and job board integration.

Payroll Tools

Self-service payroll, accurate payments, automated tax filing, quick reports and more allow you to better develop your current payroll strategies.



ADP Workforce Now cons

No Free Trial

There is no free trial for ADP’s suite of services, and the pricing is ambiguous.

Overwhelming Features

There are a plethora of features included in ADP Workforce Now, many of which are great tools. The number of features, however, can make navigating the service complicated in the beginning.

Poor Customer Support

When you have a problem with ADP Workforce Now, it is surprisingly difficult to speak with a real customer service representative. According to users from Trustpilot, your team will likely find themselves conversing with a chatbot.

Alternatives to ADP Workforce Now

ADP’s cloud platform has a lot of great tools, but maybe it doesn’t sound quite right for you. Your organization may not need so many tools, or perhaps you need more customization. For that reason, we recommend looking into a few alternatives.

Rippling

The biggest benefit of Rippling is that you can pick and choose the features you’d like to use. You can also swap them out as you need to, which means that you’ll have a little more flexibility. Rippling is a global platform that’s perfect for big enterprises.

Pricing

Rippling starts at $8 per month, per person. That number will rise dramatically, however, the moment that you begin to add other features to your subscription. For an exact quote, contact Rippling.

Paycor

If your business is smaller, Paycor might be for you. The service is for small to mid-sized organizations and focuses on payroll, tax calculation and HR tools.

Pricing

Paycor starts at $99 per month.

Review methodology

This review features information compiled from multiple relevant sources. The above information about ADP Workforce Now was collected from users, the vendor and reputable third-party organizations.