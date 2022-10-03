Virtualization supports cloud computing and enables differentiation between digital assets. Here are some of the benefits and use cases.

Cloud computing continues to become a viable option for businesses and organizations around the world. This ever-growing system of digital management allows companies the freedom to scale operations or efficiently manage clients, data and services. But cloud computing comes in many forms and can be complicated for businesses to maintain long-term. Fortunately, utilizing virtualization can be a great solution.

Virtualization, in fact, is already present in various aspects of the cloud model. From security to ease of access, virtualization is a way of organizing cloud systems and successfully conducting business. According to Introduction to Virtualization in Cloud Computing, a recently published chapter in Machine Learning and Optimization Models for Optimization in Cloud, the effects of virtualization on cloud systems are invaluable.

Understanding virtualization in cloud computing can help businesses maintain a digital presence without fear of deficiency. With new tools and the expanding network of digital computing, virtualization has become easier to grasp and implement than ever before.

What is virtualization?

Virtualization has been defined in a dozen different ways. At its most basic, it can be considered the creation of virtual hardware and software services that can be used and flexibly managed by organizations as needed. This definition sheds light on the current existence of virtualization in cloud models. That said, virtualization is an integral part of cloud technologies.

Indeed, it is not something that can be eliminated from the cloud process. Rather, virtualization is what makes cloud and multicloud technologies viable for numerous businesses.

The most important part of a virtual model is a bit of software called a hypervisor. Hypervisors can be imagined as a buffer between hardware and clients using operating systems or services to run their businesses. This allows one piece of hardware to form multiple “virtual computers” for guest use.

SEE: Megaport Virtual Edge vs Equinix Network Edge: Compare top edge computing platforms (TechRepublic)

Benefits of virtualization in cloud computing

Security

Virtualization contributes to increased security for organizations operating in a digital space. Instead of relying on hardware to provide security, virtual systems store information collectively and stop data from being shared between applications. Virtualization also allows technicians to grant access to only specific aspects of a network and lets professionals exercise greater control over systems.

In truth, the most powerful security feature of virtualization is related to its ability to separate all digital computers on a network, meaning that data is not transferred from system to system. This helps keep cloud computing secure and maintains a safe atmosphere for businesses that handle private information or worry about data leaks.

Server and OS flexibility

Without hardware to consider, virtualization paves the way for new methods of conducting business digitally. Perhaps the most obvious benefit of flexible servers is the cost. Companies are no longer forced to pay for hardware when they adopt virtual solutions. In addition, virtualization allows for the differentiation of operating systems and networks. This is called desktop virtualization.

Indeed, there are multiple different types of virtualization that exist within the cloud space, including desktop, network, server, application and more. These different forms of virtual computing contribute to flexibility as well by making it possible for businesses to specialize in the technology that they require most. While this process can be confusing, it certainly has long-term benefits that grant more control over operations and digital commerce.

Improved workflow

Considering the link between cloud computing and virtualization, it should come as no surprise that the same strengths related to productivity can also be applied to virtual technologies. Cloud systems, while possible without virtualization, would be much more complex and expensive. Coupled with virtual computing, the two processes ease the stress of businesses. Virtualization, for example, increases the efficiency of hardware by facilitating different operations, systems, desktops and storage functions at the same time.

Virtualization also allows for multiple operating systems to run at the same time. And, should there ever be a maintenance issue, restructuring a virtual system is much simpler and less expensive than addressing hardware faults. All of these processes and more come together to form a network that aids organizations by creating a smoother and more reliable cloud system.

Cloud computing and virtualization use cases

Virtualization, and cloud computing itself, is projected to grow in the coming years. According to Allied Market Research, the virtualization security market alone is expected to jump from $1.6 billion to $6.2 billion in 2030. This is because virtualization has become increasingly important in businesses around the world—and not always the most obvious ones.

Virtualization is an integral part of the cloud streaming process. It allows organizations to separate content between users and platforms securely. The technology is also used to store information for clients and companies that handle sensitive content. This could mean medical records, financial information or any other private data. In fact, virtualization is expected to benefit globally as more organizations begin to move toward a digital environment.