9 affordable courses that can level up your skills in the digital age

From marketing and SEO to creative writing and video editing, these courses are all massively discounted, and some are even free!

TechRepublic is all about helping people learn new technical skills, but that doesn’t mean you have to learn to code to make a positive impact on your career. There are countless skills that can help you earn more money or become more independent.

You don’t have to wait around for your company to invest in you. Learning a new digital skill is easy through the TechRepublic Academy, especially now that these courses are significantly discounted; some courses are even for free for a limited time!

Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course Facebook sees close to 3 billion active users each month, making it the most used social media platform in the world. Thus, advertising your brand on this platform is vital if you want to reach the widest audience. In this 11-hour course, you’ll discover how to grow your Facebook page, engage with followers, create ads that convert and track your growth. Get the Facebook Ads & Facebook Marketing Mastery Course for $9.99 (reg. $199). TechRepublic Academy

The Complete SEO & Digital Mega Marketing Bundle If you spend time, effort and money on launching a website for your blog or e-commerce store, you’ll want to ensure it ranks high in search engine results. This bundle features 15 courses on strategies to help market your brand effectively on social media and email and make your content easily searchable and engaging. Some tools covered include Google AdWords, FaceBook Ads, MailChimp and Instagram. Get the Complete SEO & Digital Mega Marketing Bundle for $49 (reg. $2,330). TechRepublic Academy

Viral Marketing Diploma 4-Week Course This course has earned a “Great” rating on more than 2,000 Trustpilot reviews, so you know the creators at Shaw Academy know a little something about viral marketing. This course will teach you how to identify your target audience and deliver your message to the masses both organically and through paid advertising. You’ll explore a number of different marketing channels and examine several case studies of successful viral marketing campaigns. Get the Viral Marketing Diploma 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

Social Media Bootcamp Diploma Social media isn’t just a place to share funny videos, it’s also an extremely valuable marketing channel. In this free course, you’ll learn how to incorporate social media marketing into an overall marketing strategy, become familiar with the most popular platforms and know how to measure the success of your campaigns. Get the Social Media Bootcamp Diploma for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

Digital Marketing & SEO 4-Week Course Digital marketing is everywhere these days. Any time you’re online, you’re being bombarded by thousands of digital marketing strategies. You might as well know the business, right? This eight-hour course will introduce you to marketing funnels, market analysis and a wide variety of digital marketing tools to help you improve your skill set. Get the Digital Marketing & SEO 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

Creative Writing 4-Week Course Creativity is an important skill in business and beyond. This course will help you improve your writing skills through eight individual parts designed to teach you the elements of story, the three-act structure and much more. Get the Creative Writing 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

The Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp According to Forbes, “65% of small businesses see email open rates between 11% and 50%,” which may make email marketing one of the most successful mediums for keeping customers up to date and engaged. Additionally, HubSpot states that email has an impressive return on investment (ROI) of $36 for every $1 spent. So if your business wants to delve into email, this course bundle covers email copywriting strategies and etiquette that can convert simple newsletter subscribers into loyal customers. You’ll discover how to write for international readers, develop a style specific to your niche, build a massive email list and improve your content overall. Get the Complete Email Marketing Bootcamp for $29.99 (reg. $1,393). TechRepublic Academy

Video Editing & Production 4-Week Course Demand for video is higher than ever and, consequently, so is demand for video editors and producers. Get a breakdown of the fundamentals of capturing footage, video editing, sound production and more through this course. Get the Video Editing & Production 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

E-Commerce 4-Week Course The e-commerce industry is booming, and it’s as good a time as ever to learn the essential skills you need to thrive in this business. In this eight-hour course, you’ll understand revenue and business models, build a branding guide for your business, learn how to deliver optimal value for your customers and much more. Get the e-Commerce 4-Week Course for FREE (reg. $49). TechRepublic Academy

Prices and availability are subject to change.