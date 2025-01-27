Research from Google and Accenture suggests that an increasing number of Australians and businesses are using artificial intelligence, which may not come as a surprise. However, there is a significant disparity in the number of employees who feel equipped to use AI, and what C-suite executives perceive that number to be.

Google polled 1,000 Australians and found that 49% used generative AI in the last year, up from 38% in 2023. This rise is accompanied by a new level of optimism. The proportion of people who believe AI will benefit them increased by 6%, and the percentage who think it will change work for the better within five years rose by 7%.

Accenture surveyed 790 C-suite executives and 687 non-C-suite level employees across five Asia Pacific countries, including Australia, for its Pulse of Change report. A whopping 87% of the leaders said they planned to boost their AI investment in 2025, and 91% believe their employees are able to use the technology efficiently.

Employees feel differently, though: Only 70% feel prepared to make the most of AI at work. Furthermore, just 30% of them claim to understand the potential value of GenAI “to a great extent,” compared to 55% of APAC C-suite leaders.

While 70% of workers feel they have received adequate AI training, 91% of C-suite leaders believe their employees are set up to use it. This suggests the AI training being provided may not meet employees’ specific needs.

The Accenture research also looked at employees’ concerns around AI, which may shine light on the areas where training should be focused. Non-users of AI at work cite concerns about inaccuracies (27%), lack of resources (26%), and integration struggles (22%).

AI skilling has been identified as a key gap in Australia, with many employees consistently saying their organisations talk about AI tools but do not invest in the people using them. The country needs 312,000 additional tech workers by 2030 to meet demand, or more than 60,000 new entrants annually in the tech workforce.

In December, Australia announced plans to develop a national AI strategy to strengthen its AI capabilities and attract investment, aiming to unlock the $600 billion of productivity potential of these technologies. Microsoft also committed to equipping one million people across Australia and New Zealand with essential AI skills by 2026.

Matt Coates, technology lead for Accenture in Australia and New Zealand, said in a press release: “Too many organisations view generative AI solely as a technological solution, rather than as a driving force to rethink talent strategies.

“While investments in AI continue to grow, many still face significant challenges in understanding, training, and implementation.”

AI skills gap should be addressed to prepare for continuous change

Both reports suggest that Australian businesses are aware that changes related to AI adoption are ongoing. Google’s survey found that 54% of workers hope that automation will free them up to focus on more rewarding work, but 46% think that it will put pressure on them to do more with fewer resources.

Over time, Australians are getting more optimistic, confirming that certain aspects of AI doomerism were overblown. For instance, the portion of respondents who think that jobs and industries will change for the better within the next five years thanks to AI increased by 7% in a year.

Fewer Australians now think their roles will be absorbed by AI, with the percentage dropping from 20% in 2023 to 12% in 2024.

“It’s incredible to see Australia move beyond experimentation to action, harnessing AI to create real-world benefits — and it’s exciting to think about the potential benefits to our economy,” said Mel Silva, managing director of Google Australia and New Zealand, in a blog post.

The Accenture respondents also predict shifts, with 79% of employees believing their roles will be impacted, and 69% of executives anticipating a higher level of change in 2025 than 2024. However, 61% of these leaders say their organisations are less prepared for such change this year than last.

Specifically, the executives say they are not prepared for geopolitical (66%), talent (58%), and economic (63%) disruptions. Workers agree, with 68% unconvinced of their company’s resilience. This emphasizes how addressing the aforementioned skills gap should be a priority.

“Only a third of executives have a clear vision for how generative AI will impact their workforce,” Coates said. “This emphasises the importance of a strategic approach that harmonizes technology and human talent to fully realise the power of reinvention that gen AI provides.”