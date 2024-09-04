TL;DR: This AI WordPress plugin can research, summarize, edit, and publish content for you for $59.99 (reg. $229).

Any blogger knows this: There are a million moving parts you need to stay on top of to ensure your site operates properly. Another hard truth is this: You simply don’t have enough time or energy to produce original, engaging content on a regular basis. That’s where AI comes in to help.

You may think that using AI means you’re slacking off, but the reality is that it’s the key to achieving a better work-life balance — plus, just about everyone else uses AI. This WordPress writing plugin automatically researches content, writes articles, and posts them to your website so you don’t have to type a single word. Add it to your site for $59.99 (reg. $229).

How does this AI writing tool work?

This tool uses ChatGPT behind the scenes to save you time and energy producing content. To start, you’ll need an OpenAI account and the premium version if you want GPT-4 (higher quality) responses.

Here are the steps, simplified:

Install the plugin on your WordPress website. Create a campaign for each type of article you want generated and an end date. Depending on your blog, you could create blog posts every time a new sci-fi movie is reviewed or when Tesla pops up in the news.

How the WordPress article plugin works is by creating an RSS. This web feed automatically updates when new content is launched, and it’ll summarize it and rewrite it into a fresh blog post. Since this is made possible through ChatGPT, you can select the voice and personality of your content to fit your brand.

Streamline your blog content creation and focus on the clicks

Struggling with content ideas can be a thing of the past with this AI writing tool. All it takes is setting up a campaign. Once you eliminate the time you’d normally allocate for content production, you can focus on building engagement and traffic to your blog.

Again, don’t feel like you’re slacking off by using AI since everyone else is using it, too. However, we recommend fact-checking and proofreading what this plugin generates for you to ensure you’re not publishing content that’s incorrect or ridiculous.

There’s no need to struggle with content production when you add this AI-powered WordPress plugin to your site for $59.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.