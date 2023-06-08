A highlight of the best online courses to learn artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning from TechRepublic Academy. Learn more

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) look to play ever-increasing roles now and in the future. As the demand for skilled AI and ML professionals grows in software development and other industries, more people are looking to enter these exciting and lucrative fields. Whether you aspire to work with data science or software development, or have already started your career, the following online courses from TechRepublic Academy can give you the knowledge needed to surpass the competition.

Jump To:

The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle

If you are looking for a TR Academy online course that gives you plenty of bang for your buck, look no further than The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle. It offers the following 11 developer classes for one low price:

Complete Machine Learning & Data Science with Python | A-Z.

Create an Image Detection App from Scratch using Machine Learning.

Deep Learning with Python.

Harness the Power of the H2O Framework For Machine Learning in R.

Machine Learning and Data Science Developer Certification Program.

Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners.

Machine Learning with Python.

Machine Learning with R.

Python Basic and Advanced Functions.

Python Data Analysis & Visualization.

TensorFlow and Keras Masterclass For Machine Learning and AI in Python.

As you can see, The Premium Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence Super Bundle has a little bit of everything, from a beginner-level online class on machine learning to a Python class with basic and advanced functions for data analysis.

Over 560 students have enrolled in this TechRepublic Academy bundle that features over 60 hours of content on AI and ML. Best of all, each online course in this bundle comes with certification to bolster your resume and help you re-skill your AI career.

The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Certification Bundle

Another superb option for furthering your developer education and bolstering your resume is The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Certification Bundle. TR Academy combines four online classes in this bundle that includes:

Deep Learning A-Z.

Python A-Z.

Machine Learning A-Z.

TensorFlow 2.0: A Complete Guide on the Brand New TensorFlow.

The four online classes that come with certificates of completion span 87 hours total and range from beginner to intermediate level. Over 1,300 TR Academy students have enrolled in this developer education bundle, giving it five-star reviews.

The Deep Learning online course will help you understand how to use AI to solve complex problems. Python A-Z is a programming course for all skill levels built to help you understand and apply the core principles of Python without feeling overwhelmed. The Machine Learning course will help you build robust ML models that can be combined to solve any problem. And the TensorFlow 2.0 course covers a wide range of topics, from neural network modeling and training to production.

The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

The Ultimate Python & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle offers nine programming courses and 40 hours of content for those looking to advance their developer education. Its lineup includes various AI and Python classes, including:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Python: A H2O Approach.

Image Processing & Analysis Bootcamp with OpenCV and Deep Learning in Python.

Keras Bootcamp for Deep Learning & AI in Python.

Master PyTorch for Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) & Deep Learning.

Practical Data Pre-Processing & Visualization Training with R.

Pre-Process & Visualize Data with Tidy Techniques in R.

Python for Beginners: Learn All the Basics of Python.

Python For Beginners: The Basics For Python Development.

Python: Introduction to Data Science & Machine Learning A-Z.

Over 560 students have enrolled in this TechRepublic Academy bundle packed with plenty of Python classes, Artificial Intelligence knowledge, and resume-boosting certifications.

The A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle

An excellent alternative to online programming classes for those seeking to work at their own pace is eBooks. The A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle offers 10 eBooks on AI, software development, Python, and more for all levels and at one low price. The A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle includes:

Artificial Intelligence with Python

Artificial Intelligence By Example

Artificial Intelligence for Big Data

Artificial Intelligence for Robotics

Unity Artificial Intelligence Programming

Unity 2018 Artificial Intelligence Cookbook (2nd Edition)

Hands-On Artificial Intelligence for Beginners

AI Blueprints

Unreal Engine 4 AI Programming Essentials

Unity 2017 Game AI Programming (3rd Edition)

Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle

Join the over 4,200 students enrolled in TechRepublic Academy’s Machine Learning & Data Science Certification Training Bundle, and you can access eight online developer classes featuring a combined 48-plus hours of content. The bundle’s programming classes include:

TensorFlow and Keras Masterclass For Machine Learning and AI in Python.

TensorFlow Masterclass For Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in Python.

Python Regression Analysis: Statistics & Machine Learning.

Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis.

Complete Time Series Data Analysis Bootcamp In R.

Practical Neural Networks & Deep Learning In R.

Working With Classes: Classify and Cluster Data With R.

Working With Classes: Classify and Cluster Data With Python.

The bundle of ML, AI, and Python courses can advance your software development career with its vast library of knowledge plus certificates of completion, which make great additions to your resume.

The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle

Over 500 students have enrolled in The Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence Certification Bundle from TR Academy. Do the same, and you can unlock 44 hours of content and eight online developer classes that include:

Complete Data Science Training with Python for Data Analysis.

Machine Learning Terminology & Process For Beginners.

Practical Data Pre-Processing & Visualization Training with Python.

Pre-Process & Visualize Data with Tidy Techniques in R.

Statistics & Machine Learning Techniques for Regression Analysis with Python.

TensorFlow & Keras Masterclass for Machine Learning and AI in Python.

TensorFlow Masterclass for Machine Learning & AI.

Working with Classes: Classify & Cluster Data With Python.

These programming courses include certification and are designed for all levels.

The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning E-Degree Bundle

Eduonix Learning Solutions teamed up with TR Academy to offer The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning E-Degree Bundle. The AI, ML, Deep Learning, and Python course consists of over 300 lectures and 55 hours of content broken down into the following six modules:

Introduction to Python for AI and Machine Learning.

Software Tools for AI and Machine Learning.

Mathematics for Data Science and AI using R.

Complete Guide to Machine Learning using Python.

Deep Learning for Beginners.

Applied Machine Learning for Professionals.

The programming class uses numerous quizzes, exams, and real-world test cases to help students gain the fundamental knowledge needed for AI, ML, and DL.

AI & Python Development eBook Bundle by Mercury Learning

Another go-at-your-own-pace option from TR Academy is the AI & Python Development eBook Bundle by Mercury Learning. The affordable bundle offers various readable and even watchable AI, ML, and Python courses that include:

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning & Deep Learning.

Artificial Intelligence & Problem Solving.

Artificial Intelligence Basics.

Artificial Intelligence in the 21st Century, Second Edition.

Artificial Intelligence & Expert Systems.

AI Problems & Their Solutions.

Python: An Introduction to Programming.

Python 3 Pocket Primer.

Python Pocket Primer.

Python Video Tutorials (NumPy & Pandas).

Python 3 for Machine Learning.

Python for TensorFlow Pocket Primer.

Python Basics.

Game Development Using Python.

TensorFlow2 Pocket Primer.

Final thoughts on TR Academy AI courses

TechRepublic Academy has tons of online courses for artificial intelligence and machine learning. Choose from any of the online classes or eBook bundles listed above, and you will not only gain a wealth of AI, ML, ML, Python, and data science knowledge, but you will also give yourself an edge over the competition.

SEE: Artificial Intelligence Architect Hiring Kit