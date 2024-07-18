TL;DR: A lifetime subscription to AI MagicX is on sale for just $99.99 and can help with all of your design needs and bring your imagination to life.

For small business owners, creating things like professional logos can be daunting, especially without design expertise. However, a strong, memorable logo is essential to establishing a brand identity. Enter AI MagicX. It features multiple AI tools designed to simplify the creation process.

For just $99.99 (reg. $972), you can get a lifetime subscription that enables you to effortlessly design logos, generate art and more, freeing up your time to focus on other critical aspects of your business.

Features

This platform offers an advanced suite of AI tools for content creation, all in one place. This can be a hub of inspiration and support to help you streamline your workflow.

Create the logo you want easily without design skills or the need to scour the subpar stock photos online. It’s also an AI art generator that can help you create stunning visuals and artwork for your marketing campaigns, social media and website. All you need is a simple description to get the visual you need.

This versatile platform also helps you enhance customer engagement and support with intelligent chatbots that can handle inquiries and provide personalized responses. And if you’d like to generate high-quality articles for your blog, newsletters and content marketing efforts, saving yourself hours of writing, the article generator feature can be of service.

This all-in-one software can also help you create brand stories and speed up your document editing process.

This game-changing platform offers AI-powered tools that simplify various tasks, from logo design to content creation. And for a limited time, it’s very affordable, especially compared to the up to $700 cost of getting a pro to create a logo for you.

Get a lifetime subscription to AI MagicX while it’s on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $972).

Prices and availability are subject to change.