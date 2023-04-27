Create 5,000+ words in a matter of seconds and completely overhaul your content marketing. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Wordplay AI Content Generator is half off.

Creating content is a necessary hassle for small businesses. You need to carve out your niche on the web, and SEO-optimized content is one of the most cost-effective ways to do it. But if you don’t have time to research and write content yourself, you need a tool like Wordplay AI Content Generator.

While ChatGPT may be more well-known, Wordplay goes beyond, allowing you to create 5,000+ word articles with minimal input and minimal editing required. As such, Wordplay has earned 4.7/5 stars on AppSumo, 4.9/5 stars on Product Hunt and Capterra, and was named a Spring 2023 G2 High Performer with a 4.8/5-star rating.

Wordplay article drafts are 95% complete in about 15 seconds, and you can create blog articles, web pages, marketing content, blog ideas and more, quickly. You can craft quality content in more than 20 languages to target specific audiences, all without worrying about SEO. Wordplay’s content is always created with Google’s algorithm in mind. It’s specifically built to make your content accurate, on-topic, and useful, so that it ranks highly on search engine result pages.

With Wordplay, you can work in a few ways. The guided mode allows you to select your title, introduction, and subsections to provide context for Wordplay to work with. In title mode, you can just provide a descriptive title and say how long you want your article to be. In outline mode, you can provide an outline and watch Wordplay get to work. No matter how you work, you can save hundreds of hours by creating articles using Wordplay’s clever AI.

Scale your content marketing in record time. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Wordplay AI Content Generator for 49% off the regular price of $199, at just $99.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.