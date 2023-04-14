TL;DR: Add the power of ChatGPT to your website with an extra $20 off this WordPress plugin, bringing the lifetime price down to just $39.97.

You might be a little rusty on your artificial intelligence knowledge, but that doesn’t mean you can’t leverage the power of AI in your business. While there are myriad business tools that use AI to help you reach positive outcomes, you might not have realized just how much you can harness OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT on your own website.

With the ChatGPT WordPress Plugin — rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers — you can add the power of ChatGPT to your WordPress website in a matter of moments. Add it to your site, and then choose whether to make it available on the front end of your website, back end or both; you can even make it available only to logged-in users. That way, you can leverage a practically limitless set of possibilities for ChatGPT.

On the back end, you can use the plugin to generate content, complete tasks and perform keyword and topic research to inform future content offerings. On the front end, you can offer it to customers to get answers to their questions, navigate your website and more. The plugin also offers constant high-quality guidance to help you improve the ways you use ChatGPT and enhance your productivity.

Just remember you must have an OpenAI account to leverage that plugin, since it is tied to the ChatGPT version (free or Plus) that you’ve subscribed to through your account. But once you’re logged in, you’ll have a fully functional chatbot on your site.

Improve your site’s experience for yourself and your visitors. Right now, you can get a special discount on the ChatGPT WordPress Plugin. Normally $299 and previously on sale for $59, you can get it for just $39.97 for a limited time.

