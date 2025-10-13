Image: StackCommerce

TL;DR: Use coupon code AI20 to get AiAssistWorks for only $40 for life

Menial tasks are a thorn in the side of any businessperson. Copying formulas into spreadsheets, duplicating data, and even building out slideshows are time-consuming tasks that bear little reward, but are a necessary part of everyday operations. AiAssistWorks is a smart assistant powered by more than 100 of the top AI models, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, and more. It can do almost everything an intern could, besides make coffee. You can save 20% off a lifetime plan, dropping the price of AiAssistWorks to just $40 for life.

Save time and streamline tasks

This AI powerhouse easily integrates into your Google Workspace, seamlessly intercepting tasks in Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

The Smart Command feature in Sheets allows you to write out a task in simple language before passing to the AI. It can handle a range of problems, everything from simple formulas to more complicated batch fills and data analysis. It can even handle pivot tables and other data visualization needs.

Within Google Docs, AiAssistWorks can generate new content or images from a prompt, rewrite or rephrase existing content for clarity, or even translate into other languages with ease.

And finally, generate full presentation outlines within Google Slides. You can even generate crisp, professional looking images, all within Google’s native editor. Though it can’t help with your fear of public speaking, it can handle the annoying administrative tasks that are needed to prepare for a presentation.

If you’re ready to take your professional productivity to a new level, use coupon code AI20 to get AiAssistWorks for only $40 (reg. $480).

StackSocial prices subject to change.