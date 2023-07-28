Become an IT Expert with 180 Hours of Training for $19.97 During Back to School Sale

If you’re planning to build a business in IT, this bundle provides the ideal launchpad — and it’s only $19.97 from July 28th through August 13th.

Building a tech business is definitely possible without a technical background. But in the current climate, investors are much more likely to go with people who have some technical understanding.

The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One Training Bundle helps you build that technical résumé, with 180 hours of content. You can get it from July 28th through August 13th for only $19.97 in TechRepublic Academy’s Back-to-School event.

There are literally hundreds of IT certifications to choose from nowadays. However, not all are made equal. If you want to prove your knowledge, it’s important to pass the exams that are regarded as industry standards.

The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One Training Bundle focuses on these specific certifications and provides all the prep you need for acing the tests. You get 56 video lessons in total, working toward 13 different certifications.

The line-up covers CompTIA A+, Network+, Security+, Linux+, PenTest+, and CySA+. You can also become a certified Python programmer, learn how to handle networks with CCNA, and dive into DevNet.

Put together, these courses can help you develop a well-rounded set of skills and earn the certifications to prove it. Just as importantly, you will pick up plenty of real-world knowledge along the way.

The training comes from LabsDigest, a leading provider of IT training with an average student rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. With this deal, you get on-demand lifetime access to all the courses.

It’s worth $120 in total, but you can order The Exams Digest 2023 All-In-One CompTIA & IT Lifetime Training Bundle July 28th through August 13th for just $19.97.

Prices and availability are subject to change.