With the economy in a sluggish place and no clear end in sight to the downturn, there are many things business and tech leaders can do to mitigate the impact of the recession. On a personal level, one of the smartest steps to take may be starting a side hustle.

With the advent of open dropshipping platforms like Fulfillment by Amazon (Amazon FBA) and Shopify, anyone can sell practically anything online without having to handle inventory unless, of course, they want to. During TechRepublic Academy’s Spring Digital Blowout, you can take your first steps to start a dropshipping side hustle by grabbing Amazon FBA & Shopify Dropshipping: The 2023 Business Model and Strategies Bundle for an extra $5 off. This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. April 3.

This bundle includes three courses from German entrepreneur Paul Heidiri. Heidiri has built lucrative passive income streams through Amazon FBA, Shopify and other online platforms, and he shares his knowledge with you in these courses.

In the Amazon FBA course, you’ll learn how to find the right niche and identify the right products to sell. Heidiri will teach you how to find the best suppliers and negotiate the best prices, then build the perfect product listing. You’ll learn the right settings for your FBA account, understand how to navigate the Amazon Algorithm and discover how to scale your operations over time.

In the Shopify course, you’ll learn how to find both physical products and digital products to create your Shopify store from scratch. You’ll also learn how to leverage ad platforms like Facebook to increase your sales and build a strong base of loyal customers.

Finally, there’s a course on Amazon Automation, which teaches you how to create a passive income stream by selling products for other companies via the dropship model.

Earn some extra money through the economic downturn. Now through 11:59 p.m. on April 3, you can get Amazon FBA & Shopify Dropshipping: The 2023 Business Model and Strategies Bundle for just $24.97 — a huge discount off the $597 value.

Prices and availability are subject to change.