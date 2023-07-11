If you are an Apple enthusiast, you are in for a treat on this year’s Amazon Prime Day. From iPads to AirPods to Apple Watch, we’ve rounded up the five best Apple deals you don’t want to miss. Please note that these deals are only available for Amazon Prime customers and Amazon Prime Student members.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) This iPad is a powerful device for various work purposes including video meetings and file-sharing tasks. Featuring a powerful A14 Bionic chip and 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, this iPad is a combination of performance and visual excellence, making it a must-have. It comes with Wi-Fi 6, which offers you fast connectivity when downloading, streaming or accessing your files, and a 64GB memory storage capacity. And the kicker? It has all-day battery life. Plus, it has a built-in touch ID that allows you to unlock your iPad, make payments with Apple Pay and sign in to apps on the go. You can get the Apple iPad (10th Generation) Amazon Prime Day deal for $379.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) The Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) offer a hands-free communication experience, allowing you to take calls on the go and stay in touch with your team. With over 24 hours of total listening time, this device is perfect for long conference calls. It also offers quick access to Siri, easy setup, automatic switching and in-ear detection. With this device, you can easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on all your devices. You can buy Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for just $89.99 on Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect blend of design and functionality so you can keep up with work and be intentional about your fitness and health. This smartwatch comes with a host of features, including a built-in fitness tracker, sleep monitor, blood oxygen levels checker and ECG applications. With seamless integration with your Apple devices, you can receive important notifications, manage your schedule and stay organized with ease. With a Prime Day discount, you can now get an Apple Watch Series 8 for just $279.99.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) If you are looking for a device with the capabilities of the Apple iPad but in a smaller size, this iPad Mini is for you. It comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that ensures a comfortable reading and viewing experience, making it perfect for reviewing documents, reading reports or presenting on the go. It has an A15 Bionic chip, which delivers powerful performance and fast graphics, all-day battery life, a 12 MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, USB-C connectivity and fast Wi-Fi to keep you connected. It has Touch ID enabled, which allows you to unlock your device, sign in to apps and make payments with Apple Pay. The Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) is available as an Amazon Prime Day deal for $379.99.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) offer excellent audio quality and noise cancellation, enabling you to reduce distractions in your work environment. The in-ear detection and easy access to Siri allow you to control your audio, answer calls and launch apps without lifting a finger – it’s like having your own personal assistant right in your ears. Both the charging case and the AirPods are sweat- and water-resistant. And, these AirPods come with either a Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case; with a full charge, you can enjoy up to six hours of listening time. For an Amazon Prime Day deal, you can buy Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139.99.

